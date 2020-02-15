Boy, 11, shot by 7-year-old sister in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 7-year-old girl shot her 11-year-old brother in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night. It appears the shooting was accidental.Police said the shooting took place in the 3100-block of West Fillmore Street around 7:50 p.m.Police said the two children "gained access" to a gun in a home. The girl was handling the gun when it went off. The boy was struck in the neck by the gunfire.The 11-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.It is not clear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the shooting.Area North detectives are handling the ongoing police investigation.