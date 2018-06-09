Boy, 12, hit by stray gunfire in Riverdale

A 12-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood.At about 4:20 p.m., the boy got caught in cross-fire while standing in the 300-block of East 130th Street as two men were shooting at each other, police said.The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the upper leg. He was treated and released from the hospital by Saturday night.The boy was not the intended target. Police are investigating.Witnesses said someone fired shots from a car at a crowd of people at Concordia Place Apartments.Neighbors said this isn't the first shooting at this apartment complex. They said a community meeting is needed to discuss the violence.Karen Husband said her grandchildren just missed the gunfire."It is truly scary. It's terrifying me because my grandkids were downstairs playing and they had walked into the house like five seconds before the shots went off," Husband said.