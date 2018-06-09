Boy, 12, hit by stray gunfire in Riverdale

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Concordia Place Apartments in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 12-year-old boy was struck by stray gunfire Saturday afternoon in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood.

At about 4:20 p.m., the boy got caught in cross-fire while standing in the 300-block of East 130th Street as two men were shooting at each other, police said.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the upper leg. He was treated and released from the hospital by Saturday night.

The boy was not the intended target. Police are investigating.

Witnesses said someone fired shots from a car at a crowd of people at Concordia Place Apartments.

Neighbors said this isn't the first shooting at this apartment complex. They said a community meeting is needed to discuss the violence.

Karen Husband said her grandchildren just missed the gunfire.

"It is truly scary. It's terrifying me because my grandkids were downstairs playing and they had walked into the house like five seconds before the shots went off," Husband said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingChicago - RiverdaleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News