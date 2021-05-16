missing boy

Search continues for boy, 12, with autism last seen on video leaving Hammond hotel

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel, search continues

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old boy with autism is missing after he wandered away from a Hammond, Indiana hotel Saturday, according to police.

Hammond police officers searched for the boy all Saturday night with the fire department on standby. However, the boy is still missing, and a public safety alert went out early Sunday morning asking for the public's help finding him.


Video footage from the hotel shows the boy, Kyrin Carter, leaving the hotel located in the 3800 block of 179th Street around 12:30 p.m. It appears he was wearing blue shorts with possibly blue or white stripes, a blue t-shirt, but was not wearing socks or shoes, police said.

Video footage from the hotel shows the boy leaving the hotel wearing blue shorts with possibly blue or white stripes, a blue t-shirt, but was not wearing socks or shoes.


Police from multiple agencies, including the Porter County Search and Rescue team, along with their K9s, responded to help look for the child. A helicopter, divers and boats are also assisting in the search, as well as the Crown Point Water Rescue Team.

The Department of Natural Resources is also using sonar to check the Little Calumet River, which runs behind the hotel where the boy was last seen.


EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old boy with autism is missing after he wandered away from a Hammond, Indiana hotel Saturday, according to police.



Carter is described as a Black male with light skin, according to police. Officials said he is non-verbal but is highly functional.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammondautismsearchmissing boysearch and rescuemissing children
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel, search underway
Timmothy Pitzen age-progressed image released 10 years after disappearance
Renewed plea in case of missing Gary woman and nephew
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 30 shot, 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Chicago weekend violence
Construction worker killed in sidewalk collapse
Missing TX tiger found safe; suspect's wife turned big cat over to authorities: police
1,600 layoffs coming at IL Jeep Cherokee factory
Prom celebrations bring back sense of normalcy amid pandemic
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Gun used in deadly Chicago, Evanston shooting spree has long history: report
Show More
Japanese Americans reflect on WWII concentration camps, racism today
CDC no masks? IL businesses hesitant to ditch them completely
Teen hurt in downtown Naperville stabbing
Starbucks to drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers on Monday
EXPLAINER: Why is Gaza almost always mired in conflict?
More TOP STORIES News