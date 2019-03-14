Boy, 14, charged in fatal shooting of boy, 13, in Englewood

Deon Williams, 13, was accidentally shot in the head in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges were filed against a 14-year-old boy for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Englewood over the weekend.

The 14-year-old is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The fatal shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7300-block of South Aberdeen Street in the Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side. The victim was identified as Deon Williams.

Williams' sisters said the gun was brought into the house by a friend of their brother and it was the friend who was in possession of the gun when it discharged.

Williams was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The 14-year-old boy turned himself into police Wednesday. He has not been identified.
