TEMPE, Ariz. --Family members are demanding answers after a 14-year-old burglary suspect was killed by police in Arizona.
Antonio Race was shot during a foot chase and he had a replica airsoft gun on him, police said.
The teen's family said they believe officers should've held their fire.
"I just know he's doing better, in a better place now," Jason Gonzalez, the teen's brother, told KNXV. "A police officer has a Taser gun right? Why not shoot a Taser at him? He sees a young boy, my brother wouldn't shoot. I know he wouldn't shoot."
Tempe police say they got a call of a suspicious vehicle Tuesday and found the teen burglarizing it. They say the 14-year-old had a gun and ran off. The officer chased behind.
"The suspect turned towards the officer at which point the officer perceived a threat and fired his service weapon at the suspect," said Tempe Police Sgt. Ron Elcock.
For two days, police have not said what "perceived a threat" means and whether the teen ever pointed the gun at the officer.
The gun turned out to be a replica airsoft gun, police said. Antonio later died at the hospital.
"My brother, I feel like he got scared at the moment, started running," Gonzalez said.
The family wants answers from Tempe police.
"If they want to tarnish my son, they are wrong. Apart from the fact that they killed him, they want to destroy him. No. I won't allow it, I want justice," the teen's mother, Sandra Gonzalez, said through a translator.
Police said they are investigating the incident.