Gary shooting leaves boy, 3, wounded

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A three-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning in Gary, police said.Police said they responded to the 1700-block of East 7th Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. for a report of a child shot.After they arrived, they were told that the boy had been shot three times. He was then transported to the hospital for treatment and his condition is not known.The boy's mother was at work at the time of the incident. Police said the person in charge of watching the boy will be questioned.Further details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.