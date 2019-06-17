Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who they said was shot and then left at a hospital.Police said the shooting occurred at about 1:43 p.m. Monday at a home in the 2000-block of 60th Street. Officers were contacted by staff at Froedtert South Hospital - Kenosha Campus on 8th Avenue.Police said staff told them the boy was dropped off by two people who then left the hospital.An investigation into the boy's death is ongoing. No further details, including any details about the child or any description of the people who left him at the hospital, have been released.