Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who they said was shot and then left at a hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 1:43 p.m. Monday at a home in the 2000-block of 60th Street. Officers were contacted by staff at Froedtert South Hospital - Kenosha Campus on 8th Avenue.

Police said staff told them the boy was dropped off by two people who then left the hospital.

An investigation into the boy's death is ongoing. No further details, including any details about the child or any description of the people who left him at the hospital, have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshachild killedchild shotdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Alsip police say car thieves targeting customers at Kedzie gas station
'Empire' star Bryshere Gray arrested after Chicago traffic stop
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson released from hospital
Shots fired in neighborhood near Channahon State Park: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still chilly
Show More
Public hearings to be held on Illinois bond reform
Ex-gym teacher facing sex charges involving more than 20 1st graders
Cool weather in Chicago impacting seasonal businesses
Car flips over after driver fatally shot in South Shore
Scammers targeting Medicare beneficiaries in genetic testing fraud scheme
More TOP STORIES News