Boy, 6, dies during Altgeld Gardens fire; 4 other children escape, but no adults present, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy died during a house fire Wednesday night in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the far South Side.Chicago police said the boy was rushed to Roseland Community Hospital, but he did not survive.At around 9:45 p.m., a fire broke out inside a home in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, near South Evans and Lyons Avenue.Police said four other children, ages 13, 5, 4, and 1 were able to get out of the building with the help of a neighbor.The 6-year-old boy was found inside a bedroom.There were no adults in the house, officials said.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released details on the child who died, including the boy's name and exact cause of death.Chicago police are investigating, and fire officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.