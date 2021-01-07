building fire

Boy, 6, dies during Altgeld Gardens fire; 4 other children escape, but no adults present, Chicago police say

By

A 6-year-old boy died Wednesday night during a fire in Chicago's far South Side Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy died during a house fire Wednesday night in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the far South Side.

Chicago police said the boy was rushed to Roseland Community Hospital, but he did not survive.

At around 9:45 p.m., a fire broke out inside a home in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, near South Evans and Lyons Avenue.

Police said four other children, ages 13, 5, 4, and 1 were able to get out of the building with the help of a neighbor.

The 6-year-old boy was found inside a bedroom.

RELATED: Englewood fire at 2 homes leaves 4 hurt, CFD says

There were no adults in the house, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released details on the child who died, including the boy's name and exact cause of death.

Chicago police are investigating, and fire officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaltgeld gardensbuilding firefatal firefiredeadly firefire deathchild killed
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt, 7 displaced: CPD
Woman, pets die in Albany Park fire, officials say
Englewood fire at 2 homes leaves 4 hurt: CFD
Homeless man rushes into fire to save shelter animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress validates Biden's presidential victory after Capitol riot
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
25th Amendment discussed among Trump allies, Cabinet
World leaders call chaos 'shocking' and 'disgraceful'
IL Congress members shelter in place, Kinzinger: 'This is a coup attempt'
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
Chicago cop was drunk when he fired gun at man, prosecutors say
Show More
IL lowers age for COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B
Fr. Pfleger responds to child sex abuse allegation
15-year-old lives with sickle cell through blood donations
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
Chicago woman says she received $76 stimulus check, not $600 as expected
More TOP STORIES News