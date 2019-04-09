Boy, 7, shoots self in finger in Galewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he shot himself in the finger with a gun he found inside a home in the Galewood neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:40 p.m. in the 1700-block of North Nashville Avenue. Police said the boy was playing with the gun when he accidentally shot himself in the finger.

The boy was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

Authorities are questioning a family member who owns the gun.
