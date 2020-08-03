Chicago police: Boy, 8, critically injured in fall from 3rd floor apartment window in Washington Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An-8-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out of a third floor apartment window in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood Sunday night, police said.

Police said at about 10:55 p.m. in the 5200-block of South Prairie Avenue, the boy fell out the window and was discovered on the sidewalk unresponsive.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident, which is believed to be an accident, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.
