Boy, 9, missing from Englewood

Police are searching on the South Side for a missing 9-year-old boy WednesdayMichael Campbell did not return home from school Tuesday. The fourth grader lives in the Englewood neighborhood, about a block away from Harvard Elementary.Campbell's father said that he spoke to school officials who told him that surveillance video showed Michael leaving school, but nothing more. What's especially disturbing is that family members say Michael's school bag and books were found in a dumpster across from his home in an alley just east of Harvard Avenue and north of 75th Street.His mother is making a desperate plea for his return."He is literally my baby, he is the last one," said his mother Elmarita Fletcher. "Please, please come home."Family members say police have been out overnight going door to door and using canines to try to track Michael in the area.According to police, Campbell was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, maroon shirt, black pants and orange and black Nike gym shoes. He is four feet tall, 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Chicago Police Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.