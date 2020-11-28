double murder

Police search for boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction that prompted Amber Alert

Family says Jessica Beal, one of the victims, was pregnant with her 2nd child
By and Jesse Kirsch
RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police continue to look for a suspect Saturday in a double murder and child abduction that took place Friday afternoon in south suburban Riverdale.

The child is safe, but police are still looking for a suspect.

Family members identified the victims as brother and sister, Damien and Jessica Beal, and said the siblings were shot and killed at a home in the 14000-block of South Tracy Avenue in Riverdale.

Jessica and Damien Beal were found dead in a Riverdale home. Jessica's boyfriend, Clarence Hebron, is suspected in the double murder, as well as the abduction of his 1-year-old son



"She had a whole son. He lost a mama and his uncle all in the same day," the victims' cousin Tina Williams said.

After learning the devastating news of their deaths, the family also found out Jessica was pregnant with her second child.

After their bodies were discovered, an Amber Alert was issued for Jessica's 1-year-old son. The alert was quickly canceled after Illinois State Police said the boy was dropped off at a police station.

A suspect, 32-year-old Clarence Hebron, remains on the run.

The Beal family members said Hebron is the boy's father and was Jessica's boyfriend.

RELATED: Lyons man charged in Bridgeview car theft, kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert, police say
EMBED More News Videos

Rudy Gutierrez of Lyons faces aggravated kidnapping and theft charges after police say he stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy inside.



"I really hope they catch him," said Ruby Bolden, another cousin of the victims.

Riverdale police have not released any information about the circumstances that led up to the homicides, but the family is waiting for answers.

"Anybody who knew Jessica loved Jessica. She was the life of the party," Ebony Williams said.

"Damien was a beautiful person. He was like a person that you called him (and) he was there," Bolden added. "And by me being the oldest cousin and I got six kids, he was always at my house with my boys."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverdalechild abductionmurderamber alertdouble homicidedouble murder
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE MURDER
Boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
2 Chicago men charged in deadly Calumet City shooting: police
Man arrested for 2016 double murder in Sycamore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost over Trump
Illinois surpasses 12K deaths from COVID-19
Black Friday shopping looks a bit different this year
Local shops find creative ways to bring in sales
Pope to elevate Chicago native as 1st-ever African-American Catholic Cardinal
#BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals to support small businesses across country
"COVID tested" flights to take off from NYC airports next month
Show More
US hits 13 million COVID-19 cases 6 days after 12 million
Winter Outlook 2020: How cold, snowy will Chicago be this year?
Soldier's remains returned home to Illinois
Carpenter makes free desks for students in need
Northbrook murder suspect added to U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted list
More TOP STORIES News