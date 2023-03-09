Chicago mayoral candidates Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson jockey for endorsements

Who came out on top in the 1st run-off Chicago mayoral debate?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Nurses Association endorsed Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson Thursday morning.

The INA said they support his vision to invest in affordable healthcare and mental health resources.

"Brandon Johnson is the person who can help fix this issue, get Chicagoans the mental health care that they need," said Paul Pater, chair of the Illinois Nurses Association PAC.

"So that's why I'm committed to make sure that we are collaborating with Cook County government to re-open mental health centers so that people who are experiencing trauma have somewhere to go, and we need to make sure that these centers are publicly funded, and they have to be publicly ran," Johnson said.

The Illinois Nurses Association made their announcement at the site of one of Chicago's shuttered mental health clinics near 63rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

Johnson, who is a Cook County commissioner and former teacher, also picked up an endorsement from U.S. Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky.

SEE MORE: Chicago mayoral debate sees Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson clash on policing, education, taxes, more

On Wednesday night, both mayoral hopefuls squared off in the first debate since last week's election.

Paul Vallas fended off attacks from Johnson, who is trailing him in the most recent polls.

"He wants to make it about issues other than the issues. So I'm gonna continue to focus on public safety, on quality schools, on transforming budgets into real community investment vehicles," Vallas said.

Vallas, the former head of Chicago Public Schools, is being endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson.

Both candidates are still picking up more endorsements by the day.

There are fewer than four weeks to go until the April 4 election.