Suspect arrested after 2 Virginia college campus officers shot and killed

Gunman arrested after killing 2 Virginia college campus officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- Authorities said a gunman shot and killed two campus officers at a private college in Virginia, promoting a campus lockdown before the suspect was found and arrested.

School officials placed Bridgewater College on lockdown after tweeting a warning of a shooter on campus Tuesday afternoon and urged students to shelter in place.

Virginia State Police said the two campus officers responded to reports of a suspicious man and that he opened fire on them, fatally wounding both officers before fleeing.

"Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus while protecting us," school President Dr. David W. Bushman said in a message to the campus. "These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the "dynamic duo." John was J.J.'s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do."

Authorities said 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell was arrested off campus and treated for a gunshot wound. It's not clear whether the shooting was self-inflicted or sustained in an exchange with officers.

He's being held without bond on charges including two counts of capital murder.
