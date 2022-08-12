Broadway in Chicago's free summer concert returns to Millennium Park after pandemic break

Broadway In Chicago's free summer concert is back in Millennium Park. ABC7's Hosea Sanders and Val Warner will be hosting the event Monday night.

The musicals will be in Chicago theaters in upcoming months, so you can get a sneak preview during this taste of Broadway!

From modern to classics, it's all on the program, center stage. The concert will include music from "Wicked," "The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Chicago," "Les Miserables," "1776," "Tina," "Jagged Little Pill," and "Aladdin."

This one arrives next year, but you can also get a preview of Tony Award-winning "MJ," the Michael Jackson musical, at the concert.

Broadway In Chicago's summer concert starts at 6:15 p.m., and the price is right- it's all free.