2 men seriously injured in Bronzeville awning collapse, Chicago fire officials say

By WLS logo
Sunday, April 30, 2023 1:03AM
Two men were seriously injured in a Bronzeville awning collapse near East 44th Place and South Vincennes Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were hospitalized after an awning collapsed at a home on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.

The collapse happened near East 44th Place and South Vincennes Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said one man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other man was transported to the same hospital with serious injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the awning to give way. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the collapse.

