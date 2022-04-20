Food & Drink

Bronzeville Winery opening in historic Chicago neighborhood

New winery opening in historic Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new winery will open Wednesday in the historic Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Eric Williams, the owner of the Bronzeville Winery, also owns the Silver Room shop in Hyde Park.

He said he wanted to add even more culture and flavor into the community. Williams believes his new winery will be a great addition.

"With sharing at its core, the Bronzeville Winery will feature a menu paying homage to the flavors of the African diaspora paired with wine, craft cocktails and beer for every palate, served in a comfortable, welcoming location for the community to gather," Williams said.

It will offer food, live music and a rotating list of wines from minority-owned labels.

Reservations for Wednesday's opening are booked, but you can visit bronzevillewinery.com for future dates.
