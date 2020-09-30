Bucktown water main break blocks area near Ashland, Cortland, causes CTA reroute

Emergency crews could be seen responding just after 6 a.m. to the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Cortland Street in Bucktown for the incident.
The break occurred in the 1800-block of North Marshfield Avenue, a spokeswoman with the Chicago Department of Water Management confirmed.
It flooded the viaduct at 1900 N. Elston Ave.
Water department officials were on the scene, and the water was beginning to recede just after 8:30 a.m., the spokeswoman said.
The CTA temporarily rerouted 73 Armitage buses via Armitage, Elston Avenue and Cortland just before 6 a.m. due to the street blockage. The reroute ended just after 7:30 a.m.
