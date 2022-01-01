Young couple helps woman escape burning Buffalo Grove home, witnesses say

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A young couple is being credited for helping a woman escape a house fire early Saturday in north suburban Buffalo Grove.20-year-old Bryan Lucero said he was driving by around 1:40 a.m. when he and his girlfriend saw the flames shooting out of the house in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue.Lucero said he pounded on the door until the resident was able to escape the burning home."I told my girlfriend stop the car, you call 911, and I'll go wake them up," Lucero explained.Eyewitness news has reached out to the Buffalo Grove Fire Department for more details.It's not yet clear if anyone was injured.