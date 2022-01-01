house fire

Young couple helps woman escape burning Buffalo Grove home, witnesses say

Couple was driving by when they saw the flames
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Buffalo Grove Fire: Bryan Lucero, 20, and his girlfriend help woman escape burning home, witnesses say

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A young couple is being credited for helping a woman escape a house fire early Saturday in north suburban Buffalo Grove.

20-year-old Bryan Lucero said he was driving by around 1:40 a.m. when he and his girlfriend saw the flames shooting out of the house in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue.

Lucero said he pounded on the door until the resident was able to escape the burning home.

"I told my girlfriend stop the car, you call 911, and I'll go wake them up," Lucero explained.

Eyewitness news has reached out to the Buffalo Grove Fire Department for more details.

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
buffalo groverescuefirehouse firegood samaritanfire rescue
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Officials: Fire that started in Christmas tree kills father, 2 sons
71-year-old woman rescued from burning home in Des Plaines
Mother risks life to save son, 7, from fire that killed grandmother
Boy, 7, who survived fire that killed grandma, released from hospital
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chicago snowstorm this weekend could dump over 9 inches
3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-290: ISP
ABC7 presents: Countdown Chicago 2022
2 dead, IDOT worker injured in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Airline woes continue wtih 2,300 U.S. flights cancelled amid outbreak
Teenage girl shot at Congress Hotel, 1 in custody: CPD
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Bradley police officer
Show More
Man fatally struck in head in Chicago's first homicide of 2022: CPD
Downtown Chicago fireworks to go on tonight despite COVID-19 surge
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Chicago Weather: Heavy PM snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News