Burger King banning 124 ingredients with celebrity 'Keep it Real Meals'

New menu items are coming to a Burger King near you.

The fast-food chain said it's getting rid of 120 artificial ingredients to serve what it is calling "Keep it Real Meals."

The permanent change is an effort deliver "real food" to customers, according to Burger King.

The company said about 90% of the "Keep it Real Meals" will be free of colors, flavors and preservatives from artificial sources.

Some celebrities are collaborating with Burger King to get the word out with special selections.

The campaign includes three ads that feature celebrities rapper Nelly, Lil Huddy, and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Nelly's real name will be used for the "Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal," which includes a Whopper, small fries and a small Sprite.

The new menu starts Sunday.
