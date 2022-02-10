caught on camera

Video appears to show U.S. mail burning on grill in Chicago backyard; investigation underway

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Video shows suspected mail burning on grill in Chicago backyard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway after video surfaced appearing to show U.S. mail burning on a grill in a backyard in the South Chicago area.

The video was captured Tuesday night in the 8400 block of S. Crandon.

The theft, delay, and destruction of U.S. mail is a federal crime. The United States Postal Service - Office of Inspector General said its special agents are now handling the ongoing investigation in coordination with Chicago police.

USPS reminds customers who feel they might be a victim of mail theft or find discarded mail to please contact their hotline at https://www.uspsoig.gov/hotline or 1-888-USPS-OIG.
