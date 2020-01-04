Illinois marijuana sales top $5.4M in first 2 days of legalization

There have been long lines at dispensaries throughout the Chicago area since adult-use cannabis became legal on New Year's Day.
Weighing In: Which would you prefer, buying weed from a dispensary or from your local weedman?
In the first two days of the law taking effect, a total of more than $5.4 million was spent statewide on marijuana.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
The first day brought in nearly $3.2 million in sales, and an additional $2.2 million worth of pot products was sold on the second day.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?
The state plans to award 73 new dispensary licenses by May 1.
For more information about the Illinois Adult Use Cannabis Program, click here.