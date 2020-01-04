marijuana

Illinois marijuana sales top $5.4M in first 2 days of legalization

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Demand is still booming for recreational marijuana in Illinois, and more than $5 million worth of pot products have been sold in two days.

There have been long lines at dispensaries throughout the Chicago area since adult-use cannabis became legal on New Year's Day.

Weighing In: Which would you prefer, buying weed from a dispensary or from your local weedman?
EMBED More News Videos

Weighing In: Which would you prefer, buying weed from a dispensary or from your local weedman?


In the first two days of the law taking effect, a total of more than $5.4 million was spent statewide on marijuana.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The first day brought in nearly $3.2 million in sales, and an additional $2.2 million worth of pot products was sold on the second day.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

The state plans to award 73 new dispensary licenses by May 1.

For more information about the Illinois Adult Use Cannabis Program, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoischicagopilsenloopmarijuana
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Illinois medical marijuana dispensaries licensed to sell weed
Will your city or town sell recreational marijuana?
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day; dispensary applications due
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rockford hostage situation at bank over, 1 in custody
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
Waukegan cops cleared of wrongdoing in death of man in custody
Illinois leaders raise alarm after US airstrike in Iraq
4 Hammond home invasions linked to same suspect, police say
CTA Orange Line Ashland stop temporarily evacuated for gas leak
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered morning snow then clearing Saturday
Show More
Man who died in CPD confrontation had self-inflicted and external gunshot wounds, death ruled homicide
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Report: 123 children died over 1-year period despite DCFS contact
Portage, Ind. declares emergency due to rising Lake Michigan
Brookfield Zoo's male African lion Zenda dies
More TOP STORIES News