Illinois Weed Legalization Guide: Will your city or town sell marijuana?

Illinois legalized recreational marijuana beginning January 1, 2020. Adults aged 21 and over will be able to buy up to 30 grams, or about 1 ounce, of marijuana flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC, and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents will be able to purchase half those amounts.But the state left it up to individual cities, towns and municipalities to decide if they will allow sales. Will you be able to buy marijuana in your town?Marijuana salesbe permitted in most of Chicago, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced a zoning ordinance that would establish an exclusion zone in the city's Central Business District, which includes the Loop and the Magnificent Mile, a prime tourist attraction and major source of revenue for the city.The rest of the city is divided into seven zones with 13 marijuana retail locations permitted in each.Recreational marijuana salesbe allowed in Naperville following a vote by the City Council. However, city officials agreed to possibly send the issue to voters, with a referendum on the ballot in March 2020, which could overturn that decision.Naperville already has one medical marijuana dispensary, whose sales will not be affected. Based on population, the city could have up to five recreational dispensaries.Oak Parkallow recreational marijuana sales in the village.Since the village already has one medical marijuana dispensary, the Village Board voted to apply the same zoning regulation that governs medical marijuana facilities to recreational marijuana facilities. Therefore, a recreational marijuana facility will be allowed in Oak Park's commercial districts.Grayslakeallow recreational marijuana sales in the village, at least not in the immediate period after marijuana becomes legal.Village officials said the Village Board met and passed an ordinance to prohibit recreational sales at this time. Officials said the village will continue to keep an eye on the issues and how other towns are handling it, and then the Village Board will reconvene to revisit the issue down the road. Board members are looking to gather community input through their planning commission. They also intend to examine land use regulation zoning issues as they study how recreational marijuana sales are handled by other municipalities.There are no medical marijuana dispensaries in Grayslake as of September 2019.Darienallow recreational marijuana sales once marijuana is legal in Illinois. The Darien City Council voted 4-3 in favor of allowing marijuana dispensaries to open after the city conducted a survey that showed a narrow majority of residents were in favor of doing so.Elburnallow recreational marijuana sales in the village.While there are no medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Elburn, village officials said the board instructed the planning committee to draft an ordinance for a retail marijuana business to open once the law takes effect. The board has approved that ordinance.Elburn has not released a timeline for when the first retail marijuana business will open.Lake Zurichallow recreational marijuana sales.The Lake Zurich Village Board voted 5-1 to ban sales at their September 23 meeting.The Wheaton City Council is considering a zoning ordinance which would prohibit cannabis business establishments, city officials said.A public hearing on the issue of marijuana sales was held on August 26. The City Council will vote on the ordinance at their council meeting on Monday, October 7.Prairie Grove is still deciding whether or not to allow recreational marijuana sales. The Village Board is expected to make the decision at a meeting on October 16.Libertyville is still deciding whether or not to allow recreational marijuana sales. The Village Board is expected to decide at a meeting on either October 8 or October 16.Park Ridge has been holding city council meetings to discuss the possibility of recreational marijuana sales.The City Council is expected to take a final vote on whether or not to allow sales at the October 7 council meeting.St. Charles is holding a zoning meeting to discuss recreational marijuana sales on October 7. There are no plans to make a final decision on sales at this stage.