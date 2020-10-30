With many Illinois restaurants closing indoor dining due to COVID-19 surge, 37 in McHenry County sue state

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Dozens of McHenry County restaurants have filed a lawsuit against the state over COVID-19 restrictions.There are 37 restaurants and bars in the northwest suburbs challenging the governor's emergency powers to shut down businesses.After Gov. JB Pritzker put more restrictions in place this week due to increasing COVID-19 cases across the state, lawsuits have been filed on behalf of several restaurants, but the largest suit is coming from McHenry County.Officials in Itasca, Libertyville, Morton Grove, Aurora and Orland Park are also saying publicly they will not help the state enforce the ban.Some are even questioning the science behind the decision, since only a small number of cases appear to have been traced back to bars and restaurants."You can only assume one of two things, either the data doesn't support the decisions that they make, or they don't trust the data that they're getting ... in which case they don't have the data to make the decisions either," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said.The lawsuits challenge the governor's emergency powers, which attorneys for the businesses claim expired 30 days after the initial disaster proclamation.A hearing on the latest lawsuit is scheduled for Friday.