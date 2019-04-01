Business

Rare Harry Potter book sells for nearly $100,000

EMBED <>More Videos

A rare Harry Potter book just sold for almost $100,000. Walter Perez has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on March 31, 2019.

By CNN
A London auction house has sold a copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" for almost $100,000 -- but before you start ransacking your bookshelf in hopes of getting a huge stack of galleons, you should know this book was pretty rare.

The book was a first edition, first impression of the novel that introduced muggles to Harry, Hermione, Ron and the rest of the Hogwarts gang in 1997.

It's one of about 500 copies that exists, according to the Bonhams auction house, and it once belonged to J.K. Rowling's first literary agency.

The book also has a couple of typos that make it even more unique. The word philosopher is misspelled on the back cover and Harry's list of required school supplies includes "1 wand" twice.

Bonhams said the book sold for $90,074 ( 68,812), so the new owner may want to take it to Gringotts Bank for safekeeping.

"Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" -- or the Sorcerer's Stone, as it's known in the United States -- was the first of seven novels in the series.

Last year, Rowling's Pottermore website announced that more than 500 million Potter books have been sold in 80 different languages.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbooksu.s. & worldharry potter
TOP STORIES
Protests for, against Kim Foxx taking place Monday
30 years of changes on the CTA
Woman sexually assaulted inside limo in Gold Coast
1 in custody after hammer attack on CTA Red Line
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
Courageous Good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers
North Carolina school can't force girls to wear skirts, US judge rules
Show More
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Search continues for 2 missing in DuPage River in Shorewood
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
In April Fool's joke, mayor's office claims over-sized shovel, scissors maker expanding Chicago facility
CPD releases crime stats for first quarter, murders down 30 percent
More TOP STORIES News