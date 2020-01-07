Alderman David Moore wants explanation as CVS set to close Auburn Gresham store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman David Moore wants CVS to explain why the company is closing its store in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood."I'm very frustrated that they have not met with the residents," Alderman Moore said. "We do not want this CVS closed. If they close this CVS, it's going to hurt many of our seniors."Alderman Moore said the store at 7858 South Halsted is the third major business to close in the 17th Ward in the last year. He's asking CVS to reconsider its plans.The company released a statement saying, "We have made the difficult business decision to close our stores at 7858 S. Halstead and 4777 N. Milwaukee on January 10. As part of the regular course of business, we review all of our stores' financial performance before making such a decision. The closure of these stores is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees who work there. In fact, every effort will be made to help place them into comparable roles at other CVS locations in Chicago, where we continue to operate more than 50 stores."To ensure that pharmacy customers will continue to have uninterrupted access to service, we will seamlessly transfer all prescriptions from our S. Halstead St. location to the CVS Pharmacy located at 7855 S. Western Ave. (2 miles away); and from our N. Milwaukee Ave. location to the CVS Pharmacy at 4801 N. Central Ave (1/2 mile away). We understand the disappointment of our closing stores' neighbors and customers. We remain committed to Chicago and we will continue to provide the community with outstanding pharmacy service at our other locations in Chicago."