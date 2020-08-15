black-owned business

Black business crawl celebrates National Black Business Month every Saturday in August

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- To mark the 26th anniversary of National Black Business Month in Illinois, TheBlackMall.com (TBM) will host Black business crawls every Saturday in August.

"2020 is a year of major change, making it an open portal for Black owned businesses to finally gain the spotlight," said TBM CEO Cassiopeia Uhuru. "August is the perfect month to set the stage."

TheBlackMall.com partnered with Afrika Enterprises, Black Entrepreneurship Collective, Black Chicago Eats, Blacknificent Mile 79th Street Corridor, CBW Productions, Red Level Entertainment, SMP Creative Business and Design, Steps Inc Consulting, The Black Ink Group, United Black American Progress Association and WDB Marketing to sip, shop and support Black businesses.

The Black Business Crawl will happen in Englewood, Hyde Park, Chatham, Austin, and Uptown, and other communities between noon and 4pm every Saturday in August and include some of Chicago's favorite Black owned businesses such as Culture Connection, The Silver Room, Sip & Savor, Batter & Berries, Shawn Michelle's- among others.
