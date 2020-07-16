Business

Black-owned business sees T-shirt orders surge after pandemic nearly shut it down

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A Black clothing designer who almost gave up his business during the pandemic now has a reason to celebrate.

RELATED: ABC7 Eyewitness News spotlights Black-owned businesses with live, week-long series

Rockablock Design is owned and operated by Rockland Page, a graphic designer in Merrillville, Indiana. As custom T-shirt orders for events dried up, Page decided to innovate rather than shut down his shop.

"For many years I've designed for other people," Page said. "But this is a chance to design something for myself and express things I think are important."

As consumers seek out Black-owned businesses, Page said that his designs have gotten support from all races and he's received orders from both coasts and everywhere in between.

"I hope it's not something that's just trendy, but something that will be long lasting and that people will see that we are an important part of society, an important part of the economy, and an important part of the community," Page said.

With his business growing so quickly, Page said he hopes he'll be able to move operations outside of his home. He runs Rockablock Design out of his basement while holding down a 9-to-5 job.

"And so after I come home from work, I go downstairs in the basement and I make shirts," he said.

You can learn more about Rockablock Designs and shop online at Rockablock.com.

ABC7 Chicago continues to put a spotlight on "Black Owned," local businesses that were started and maintained by men and women of color.

Tune in to ABC at 11 a.m. the week of July 13-17 as Terrell Brown leads daily discussions with Black business owners in our community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmerrillvilleartbusinessclothingfashionfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,257 COVID-19 cases as unemployment rate declines
JoAnn Cunningham sentencing hearing in AJ Freund murder begins
Lake Michigan swimmer dies after going underwater at Promontory Point
Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall
Woman, 26, dies of COVID-19 after hospital didn't test her, family says
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
President Trump rolls back environmental regulations to speed up big projects
Show More
Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 831, cases surpass 39K
Ivanka Trump defends Goya post that watchdogs call unethical
Alex Trebek gives health update, previews special 'Jeopardy!' shows
Georgia governor voids mask orders in 15 localities
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
More TOP STORIES News