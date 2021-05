WATCH LIVE: Chicago business leaders push for return to downtown offices

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago's Loop and downtown business district have been drained during the COVID pandemic, with office workers relocating to home and tourism dwindling. What does the future hold?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- World Business Chicago and the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago are holding a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the reopening of offices and workplaces.It's an effort to bring more people back downtown into office buildings. They want to stress how critical it is to get the 600,000 people worked in downtown buildings pre-pandemic to get back into their offices.Starting next week, several major downtown buildings, including the Merchandise Mart and the Wrigley Building, will be hosting clinics to get employees vaccinated. Thirty five percent of the state fully is vaccinated and health officials are looking for every way possible to boost that.