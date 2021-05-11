Business

WATCH LIVE: Chicago business leaders push for return to downtown offices

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago business leaders discuss returning to downtown workplaces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- World Business Chicago and the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago are holding a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the reopening of offices and workplaces.

It's an effort to bring more people back downtown into office buildings. They want to stress how critical it is to get the 600,000 people worked in downtown buildings pre-pandemic to get back into their offices.

Starting next week, several major downtown buildings, including the Merchandise Mart and the Wrigley Building, will be hosting clinics to get employees vaccinated.

Downtown Chicago, empty and quiet during COVID pandemic, tries to imagine its future

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's Loop and downtown business district have been drained during the COVID pandemic, with office workers relocating to home and tourism dwindling. What does the future hold?



Thirty five percent of the state fully is vaccinated and health officials are looking for every way possible to boost that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopcoronavirus chicagocovid 19 vaccineworkplacecovid 19office
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD SWAT team responds to South Loop building
COVID vaccine hesitancy puts IL, US behind on race to herd immunity
Teacher charged with child sex crimes released on bond
Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase
3 men killed Starved Rock explosion ID'd as relatives from Chicago: officials
U-Haul truck bursts into flames during police chase in LA area
New age-progression image of Timmothy Pitzen released 1- years after disappearance
Show More
McDonald's changing coffee cups promoting COVID vaccine
Cook Co. treasurer hosts 2nd 'Black and Latino Lives Matter' phone bank
Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting
Stacy Peterson's sister keeps up search for missing remains
Japanese Americans reflect on WWII concentration camps, racism today
More TOP STORIES News