WATCH LIVE: Chicago business leaders push for return to downtown offices

It's an effort to bring more people back downtown into office buildings. They want to stress how critical it is to get the 600,000 people worked in downtown buildings pre-pandemic to get back into their offices.
Starting next week, several major downtown buildings, including the Merchandise Mart and the Wrigley Building, will be hosting clinics to get employees vaccinated.
Downtown Chicago, empty and quiet during COVID pandemic, tries to imagine its future
Thirty five percent of the state fully is vaccinated and health officials are looking for every way possible to boost that.