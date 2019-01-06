BUSINESS

Chicago Made: Olympik Signs

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago Made highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.

Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Made highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.

Boeing, The Drake Hotel, The Prudential Building, CBIC Theater and many more. Olympik Signs is the company behind many of the iconic signs you've seen on businesses across Chicago.

Olympik Signs is celebrating over 40 years in the sign business. The Lombard-based company which started in 1976 is owned by Rob Whitehead and his business partner Bill Pyter.

To learn more about Olympik Signs, visit https://www.olysigns.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscommunitysmall businessLombard
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
US stocks suffer worst year since 2008 financial crisis
2018's Top Consumer Complaints
Sears chairman makes last-minute, $4.4B bid to save company
Sears closing 80 more stores, 2 in Illinois
More Business
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' case fired at wrong vehicle
$10K reward offered in fatal Morton Grove hit-and-run; victim ID'd
11 wounded - 2 fatally - in shootings since Friday evening
Police: Car in hit-and-run crash may have been stolen
3 taxi drivers report being robbed at gunpoint on NW Side: police
Teenagers arrested after striking woman on Red Line train
Airports seeing rise in security screeners calling off work during government shutdown
Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles preview
Show More
99-cent smoke detectors
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Blind woman sues Beyoncé for discriminating against disabled fans
New York now requires changing tables in public men's restrooms
Nevada inmate whose execution called off found dead in cell
More News