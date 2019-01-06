Chicago Made: Olympik Signs

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago Made highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.
Boeing, The Drake Hotel, The Prudential Building, CBIC Theater and many more. Olympik Signs is the company behind many of the iconic signs you've seen on businesses across Chicago.
Olympik Signs is celebrating over 40 years in the sign business. The Lombard-based company which started in 1976 is owned by Rob Whitehead and his business partner Bill Pyter.
