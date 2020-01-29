marijuana

City, Mayor Lightfoot to announce lineup for Cannabis Resource Fair

A marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City officials are expected to announce the lineup and schedule Wednesday for the first ever Cannabis Resource Fair.

The fair is being held to connect residents with general information on how new cannabis regulations and laws affect them.

RELATED: Illinois marijuana sales: Millions spent in 1st week, but supply shortages cause some concern

There will also be legal aid assistance for prior cannabis related convictions, and information on how residents can get involved in employment and business opportunities within the industry.

To kick off the resource fair, Mayor Lightfoot will join a panel discussion with keynote speaker Wanda James, the nation's first African American entrepreneur licensed to own a dispensary, and State Representative Kelly Cassidy, lead sponsor of the House bill that legalized the sale of adult-use cannabis in Illinois.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

The resource fair will be held Saturday, February 1 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the UIC Forum located at 725 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Admission is free.

For more information on the event and city resources visit their website.
