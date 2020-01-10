CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will host its first ever Cannabis Resource Fair.
As a part of an ongoing effort to ensure Chicago's communities and residents benefit from the launch of legalized cannabis, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce the first-of-its-kind event Friday.
RELATED: Illinois marijuana sales: Millions spent in 1st week, but supply shortages cause some concern
The fair aims to be a "one-stop-shop" is for anyone interested in learning more about the pot industry, including business opportunities expungements and legal resources.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide
The fair will be held February 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UIC Forum at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.
For more information or to registration, CLICK HERE.
Cannabis Resource Fair to be 'one-stop-shop' for legal marijuana benefits
MARIJUANA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More