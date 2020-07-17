Crisis turned opportunity for Black-owned Chicago wine business, 'Love Cork Screw'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Kenwood business owner turned a crisis into a opportunity.Known for its catchy labeling, Chrishon Lampley is the founder of "Love Cork Screw Wines."Lampley started the business after a South Loop art gallery that she co-owned was flooded and she lost everything.She used her knowledge of the wine industry to launch her business in Chicago."The business has definitely been challenging during the pandemic. From stores closing to people losing jobs and the inability to keep my staff, I've been challenged to find ways to connect with consumers," she said. "Long gone are the days of in-person events. All things virtual, including wine tastings, mentoring and other connections are now the new normal."Lampley said her business received support from the Blackout Tuesday initiates, private virtual tastings, and some online seminars."While I am receiving support during this fluid time, we still have a long way to go as a small business," she said.