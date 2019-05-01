disney

Disney full-park smoking ban goes into effect

You can no longer smoke anywhere inside any Disney theme park.

The full-park smoking ban the company announced last month went into effect Wednesday.

The ban covers the domestic theme parks, water parks and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

While smoking areas inside the parks will be taken down, Disney said there will be designated smoking areas outside of park entrances.

Also beginning Wednesday, Disney will no longer allow large strollers.

The size limit for strollers will be restricted to 31 inches wide by 52 inches long.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
