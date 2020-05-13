coronavirus illinois

Downstate Madison County reopens businesses, defying Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gives COVID-19 update on May 8, 2020.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials in an Illinois county that borders St. Louis effectively reopened local businesses Wednesday, defying the governor's stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said it's not the board's intention to have a disagreement with Gov. JB Pritzker. Prenzler said they're not rebellious; they are just trying to work in a common-sense way.

Madison County officials voted Tuesday night to reopen, effective Wednesday.

"The resolution basically declared all businesses and churches essential," Prenzler said.

The four-phase plan allowed restaurants, bars, salons, daycares and gyms to open Wednesday. Restaurants, retail shops and gyms can only hold 25% of their capacities. Salons will have to limit customers to appointment only.
"By opening early, they're putting people at risk," Pritzker said. "The potential here is that we'll have an upsurge."

So far Madison County reported 445 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths; however, Prenzler points to recovery numbers, which stand at 186.

"What we're really trying to do here is balance our public health with our economy and jobs and also our constitutional rights," Prenzler said.

As other local governments threaten to reopen on their own, Pritzker is playing hardball, saying he would consider withholding the distribution of federal aid to those municipalities.

"The vast majority of those counties and individuals, those business owners, are not talking to epidemiologists. They're not talking to scientists. In fact, they're not relying on science in any way whatsoever," Pritzker said.

A bar in downstate Quincy also reopened Monday with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, according to WGEM-TV.

The reopening push comes as the governor's order faces another legal challenge.

Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order faces a new legal challenge as the state sees a record number of COVID-19 cases



State Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, made another move to try to get the state's stay-at-home order overturned, and the Illinois attorney general responded immediately. Cabello filed a restraining order Tuesday night, asking a Winnebago County judge to rule the governor's stay-at home-order invalid for the entire state. This is different than the lawsuit Cabello filed last month testing the constitutionality of Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
Court records show that Attorney General Kwame Raoul quickly filed a motion asking that this restraining order request be moved to federal court.

"He had the opportunity to do what he needed to do for 30 days, from that point on he needed to include the General Assembly. He has not. We want a way of finding that we have a more common sense approach to what is going on," Cabello said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
