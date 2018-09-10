Downtown hotel workers strike continues, guests feel impact

At the Palmer House Hilton, it's day four of picketing for hotel workers who are on strike. They are demanding year-round health insurance for full-time workers who say they're often let go during slow periods, leading to gaps in coverage.Workers walked out Friday morning after more than 3,200 UNITE HERE Local 1 members voted to authorize a strike and 97 percent voted yes. Their current contract expired August 31.Inside the hotel, towels pile up and beds remain unmade despite the best efforts of management."They're trying really hard, yes. We have managers checking bags and people filling in where they can, I guess," said hotel guest Callye Keen."There's a long wait for check-in, like the queue, the line, was literally around the building," said guest Matt Lissack.A group of travelers from DC is here for three more days."How's that room going to be by Thursday?" ABC7's Eric Horng asked."We're going to figure it out. We may have to buy some towels," said hotel guest Michael Hogarty.The strike by thousands of housekeepers, doormen, cooks and servers is impacting more than two dozen downtown hotels, including the Hyatt Regency where people told us a lack of room service was about the only disruption."We're not going to stop. We're not going to give up. We're going to be out here every day, all day until we get what we want," said striking hotel worker Chiquitta Rivers.Hilton did not return our messages, but a spokesperson for Hyatt says the hotel continues to negotiate in good faith and is disappointed the union chose to strike.Hyatt released the following statement Monday regarding the strike: