Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of workers at downtown hotels went on strike Friday morning.
Workers walked out at about 5:30 a.m. The workers include housekeepers, servers, cooks and doormen.
In a news release, Unite Here Local 1 says they are striking for year-round healthcare. They say they lose their benefits during the winter time during slower months.
More than 3,200 workers voted on where to authorize a strike and 97 percent voted yes. Their current contract expired August 31st.
Striking workers say they deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads to keep them healthy and wages to keep up with the cost of raising a family
Workers are on strike at 25 hotels, including the Hyatt Regency Chicago, JW Marriott, Sheraton Grand and Hilton Chicago. For a full list of hotels, click here.
A Hyatt spokesperson released a statement on the strike saying, "Hyatt has a long history of strong relations with the unions that represent its colleagues. Hyatt and UNITE HERE have already come to successful agreements this year in other markets, and we will continue negotiating in good faith in Chicago.
Our colleagues are the heart of our business, and we respect their right to voice their opinions as the negotiations continue. Hyatt hotels have plans in place to continue operations.
We just completed our second negotiation meeting with Local 1 last week, where the union provided multiple proposals for the first time and indicated more will be forthcoming. Additional negotiation sessions between Hyatt and Local 1 are scheduled throughout this month. Colleague benefits and wages remain unchanged as we negotiate a new agreement.
Hyatt hotels in Chicago, like those across the country, offer competitive wages and benefits to our colleagues, including healthcare, various wellbeing initiatives and generous retirement contributions. We remain committed to fostering a safe, inclusive workplace that earns an average colleague tenure of more than 12 years and consistent recognition, including Hyatt's No. 9 ranking on FORTUNE's most recent Best Companies to Work For list. Our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best, and the wellbeing of our colleagues is our first priority."