Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday

Thousands of workers at downtown hotels went on strike Friday morning.Workers walked out at about 5:30 a.m. The workers include housekeepers, servers, cooks and doormen.In a news release, Unite Here Local 1 says they are striking for year-round healthcare. They say they lose their benefits during the winter time during slower months.More than 3,200 workers voted on where to authorize a strike and 97 percent voted yes. Their current contract expired August 31st.Striking workers say they deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads to keep them healthy and wages to keep up with the cost of raising a familyWorkers are on strike at 25 hotels, including the Hyatt Regency Chicago, JW Marriott, Sheraton Grand and Hilton Chicago. For a full list of hotels, click here. A Hyatt spokesperson released a statement on the strike saying,