Electric vehicle manufacturer Lion Electric Company to build first-ever US plant in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Electric vehicle maker Lion Electric Company will be building its first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility in Joliet, the company and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Friday.The Canadian-based company will be investing at least $70 million to build the facility, which will be the largest of its kind in the country, the governor's office said.Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. The 900,000 square foot facility is expected to come online in the second half of 2022 with an annual production capacity of 20,000 all-electric vehicles.The move will create at least 745 jobs."Lion's historic investment to bring its largest production facility to Illinois represents not only a win for our communities, but a strong step forward in our work to expand clean energy alternatives and the jobs they bring to our communities," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The new Joliet facility will put Illinois at the forefront of a national movement to transition to zero-emission vehicle use, advancing our own goals of putting one million of these cars on the road by 2030. In Illinois, we know that a clean energy economy is about more than just vehicles - it's about healthier communities and jobs for those who live there. We are excited to welcome Lion to the Land of Lincoln and look forward to their future success here.""Lion is the leader in electric school buses and has always been dedicated to the U.S. market, and our commitment to be close to our customers is one of the core values we have as a company," said Marc Bedard, CEO and Founder of Lion. "This significant expansion into the U.S. market will not only allow us to drastically increase our overall manufacturing capacity of electric trucks and buses but to also better serve our customers, while adding critical clean manufacturing jobs that will form the backbone of the green economy. I also want to acknowledge the crucial role that P33 and Intersect Illinois, civic groups committed to developing a long-term roadmap for the local tech industry, played in connecting Lion with the Chicago area's business and civic community to help further commercial traction, as well as engagement with key workforce and supplier partners."The governor's office said Lion Electric Company has qualified for the state's EDGE incentive program and the company is working to apply for additional local incentives.