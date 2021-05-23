Business

Google planning to open first physical store this summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Google planning to open first physical store this summer

NEW YORK -- Google is venturing into new territory.

While some brick-and-mortar stores are shutting their doors due to being unable to compete with online shopping, Google is planning to open a physical store.

The company announced plans to open the first "Google Store" this summer in New York.

It will employ experts to help customers with installations, tech issues or broken screens.

The store will also sell Google products - like Pixel phones, Pixel books, Fitbit devices and Nest products.

The company calls the move "an important next step in our hardware journey."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew york citygoogletechnologyretail
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First Sunday mass to take place since new mask rules announced
Teen shot, 12-year-old girl cut by broken glass in Rogers Park: police
IN man arrested after 3-day stalking, raping spree in PA
2-year-old girl injured in shooting near Cook County Courthouse 'recovering'
Our Chicago: Clearing up mask confusion, keeping younger kids safe
IL reports 943 COVID-19 case, 24 deaths
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Show More
ABC7 presents 'Our Chicago: Asian Voices'
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
Expert shares ways to prioritize self-care
Use kitchen products to get ready for summer, expert says
More TOP STORIES News