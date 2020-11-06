Evanston restaurant Hecky's Barbecue reopens after renovation, death of founder due to coronavirus

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Hecky's Barbecue in Evanston reopens Friday after a makeover to the restaurant.Hecky Powell opened his namesake restaurant 37 years ago. After Powell's passing due to COVID-19, the restaurant underwent renovations in late September.Hecky's reopening day holds a special significance to the founder. It would have been Powell's 72nd birthday.He was known as a beloved member of the Evanston community who dedicated his life to serving others, and provided young people with access to continuing education, Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty said.The restaurant's motto is "It's the sauce," but it's more than the good food that made it a must-visit destination for decades."Hecky was like a friend to everybody around him," said longtime customer Anthony Bass.