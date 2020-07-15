marijuana

Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal marijuana sales in first half of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The state of Illinois has collected $52 million in taxes from legal adult-use marijuana sales.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes.

The state charges a variety of taxes on marijuana depending on the amount of THC, the ingredient that gets you high. Tax ranges from 10% - 20% at retail locations.

The state also charges a 7% tax to cultivators on the sale of cannabis to retailers.

The Cook County Board approved an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales throughout the county. That tax went into effect July 1.

Sales taxes that will be shared with local governments account for $18 million.

Nearly $26 million in excise and sales taxes will be directed to the state's general fund.

More than $239 million in recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois since Jan. 1 when it was legalized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarijuanajb pritzkertaxescook countypoliticsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Naperville to discuss recreational marijuana sales ban
32 bags of marijuana mailed to wrong neighbor
First recreational pot dispensary in downtown Chicago opens in River North
Herbal Notes: Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties featuring marijuana-laced meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
Manny's Deli asks customers for help amid COVID-19 pandemic
3 teens shot near 79th Street Red Line station: police
Mayor Lightfoot to give update on city COVID-19 data
Statue of Black protester replaces toppled slave trader
IL reports 707 new COVID-19 cases as infections in younger adults keep growing
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with strong storms Wednesday
Show More
Boy, 15, grazed by stray bullet near Grant Park
CPD seeking to ID arson suspects
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
CPS employee, deacon credits relentless prayer for COVID-19 recovery
More TOP STORIES News