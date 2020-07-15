Illinois collects $52M in taxes from legal marijuana sales in first half of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The state of Illinois has collected $52 million in taxes from legal adult-use marijuana sales.Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says Tuesday that $34.7 million is coming from excise taxes.The state charges a variety of taxes on marijuana depending on the amount of THC, the ingredient that gets you high. Tax ranges from 10% - 20% at retail locations.The state also charges a 7% tax to cultivators on the sale of cannabis to retailers.The Cook County Board approved an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales throughout the county. That tax went into effect July 1.Sales taxes that will be shared with local governments account for $18 million.Nearly $26 million in excise and sales taxes will be directed to the state's general fund.More than $239 million in recreational marijuana has been sold in Illinois since Jan. 1 when it was legalized.