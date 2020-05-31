Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 cases top 120K with over 5K deaths on 1st weekend under Phase 3 of reopening plan

Illinois health officials announced 1,343 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state's total to 120,260. The state's COVID-19 death toll has now reached 5,390.
Within the past 24 hours, more than 21,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted, for a total of 898,259. As of Sunday, the preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate for coronavirus cases from May 24-May 30 is 7%.
As the state lifted some restrictions under Phase Three, protesters flooded the streets of Chicago and several areas across the state over the weekend.
Crowds of demonstrates gathered in cities across the U.S. to demand justice over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck.
"Even as we are dealing with this destructive pandemic, we have never curtailed people's right to peacefully express themselves," Gov. Pritzker said Sunday. "But, the virus is still out there and we cannot forget that. We have communities all around the state that are desperately trying to recover from the damage that this virus has done. And I'm imploring people to not force a difficult second rebuilding on our small businesses in the course of our very justified pain."
Just days ago, Pritzker had touted Illinois' progress as the state turned a cautious corner.
"The people of Illinois have taken this seriously, and that has made all the difference. In this new phase, the new executive order called 'The Community Recovery Order' reflects our new, more open reality," Pritzker said Friday.
Illinois has seen the average number of daily ICU patients fall 20% in four weeks and the average number of daily deaths drop 32% in two weeks.
State officials said there's still much work to do as Illinois ramps up its contact tracing program, warning about scam artists.
"No contact tracers would be asking you for any money, asking for social security numbers or bank account numbers or credit card numbers," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Please know that if any requests for that are associated with contact tracing, that is in fact a scam."
According to new IDPH data, more than half of Illinois' COVID-19 deaths are now linked to long term care facilities, such as nursing homes.
State officials now link 2,747 deaths to the facilities. That's 52% of the total number of deaths statewide. In comparison, these facilities have had just 15% of the state's COVID-19 cases, at 17,135.
The transition to Phase Three was a welcome sight for many suburban businesses.
At Flossmoor Station Restaurant & Brewery, the return of outdoor dining means owner Carolyn Armstrong can bring back furloughed staff.
"I think it's character building for everybody right now. What is going to be your new normal? We don't know," Armstrong said.
Meanwhile in Schaumburg, Angelina Panagakos, 95, was one of the first clients back inside of PH Salon Friday.
"I need a haircut, a perm, a mani, a pedi," Panganakos said.
Personal care services, including salons, barbershops and spas, are now back open for business.
"We are going to treat it like the doctor's office," said Toni Waitkus of PH Salon.
The salon will take customers' temperature before entering, and offer sanitizer and face masks, Waitkus said.
Health clubs and gyms are now allowed to reopen for one-on-one personal training and outdoor classes with a maximum of 10 people.
Under state guidelines, all workout equipment must be spaced 10 feet apart.
"I think people are most concerned about controlling the occupancy, and luckily, we have this space for it," said Justin Curry, owner of Ultimate Fitness in Schaumburg.
Curry is focused on keeping his clients safe.
"Sanitize everything, not just at the end of the day, but every time a piece of equipment is used," Curry said.
Many non-essential retailers that were closed for weeks can now reopen with safety guidelines.
Woodfield Mall rolled out social distancing signage, a mandatory mask policy, limited hours and employee health screenings.
Chicago will be able to move to Phase 3 on Wednesday, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Governor Pritzker said June 26 is the earliest possible date the state will enter Phase 4 when restrictions ease on more businesses in Illinois.
Bars and Restaurants Can Open for Outdoor Seating, All State Parks to Open
Building on a robust, statewide effort to ensure Illinois can safely reopen and following the data, science, and guidance from public health experts and stakeholders across the state, Governor Pritzker announced updates to Phase 3 of the state's Restore Illinois plan.
"We are by no means out of the woods, but directionally, things are getting better. And because of these advances, we are able to make some modifications to allow more activity during Phase 3 of our reopening plan Restore Illinois," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Our mission has always been to get people back to work, get students back to school and return to as much normalcy as possible without jeopardizing the health and safety of Illinoisans."
In the coming days, the state and IDPH will be issuing formal industry-specific guidance, particularly around workplaces and childcare, for business owners and employees in these and other sectors.
Bars and Restaurants
With Phase 3, bars and restaurants will have the option to resume operations for outdoor seating only. Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.
These measures will allow restaurants to re-open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities, while giving the state's hospitality industry a much-needed boost.
Municipalities are encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options.
To date, the administration has delivered over $14 million in small business grants averaging $20,000 to 699 bars, restaurants, and hotels across 270 individual cities in Illinois.
Outdoor Activities
With the start of phase 3, all state parks will reopen on May 29. All concession will reopen as well under guidelines set for our retail and food service businesses in Phase 3. Illinois will permit the re-opening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities with Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) safety precautions and capacity limits.
For golf, in Phase 3, courses can allow foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart.
With the new ten person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted.
The state will be providing guidance on how other outdoor recreational businesses, such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, and paintball courses can safely open their doors in Phase 3.
Health Clubs, Retail, and Personal Care Services
In Phase 3, health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.
Personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders, spas and barbershops, can open with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits.
And all retail stores can open their doors to in-person shopping with IDPH safety precautions and capacity limits in place.
Local governments retain the right to establish stricter restrictions in any areas.
"The Governor's action to allow for expanded outdoor dining options will benefit many restaurants at a time when every dollar counts and provides a glimmer of light at the end of this long, COVID-19 tunnel. Innovative outdoor dining strategies extend a lifeline - restoring jobs and offering guests the hospitality experience they've been missing while prioritizing public health and safety. Outdoor dining will not help every restaurant, but it is a constructive step in the right direction," said Sam Toia, President & CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association.
"The Allied Golf Associations of Illinois are grateful that we had the opportunity to collaborate with the Governor's office to propose safely lifting some of the restrictions that had been in place for golf. The Phase 3 changes will allow more people to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of the game, and do so in a way that is safe for both golfers and facility staff," said Carrie Williams, Executive Director of the Illinois PGA and Illinois PGA Foundation.