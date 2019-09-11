Business

Illinois approves 26 businesses to offer safety training to marijuana sellers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- State officials have authorized 26 businesses to provide health and safety training to operators who dispense cannabis in Illinois.

The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the list of "responsible vendors" on Tuesday. They are based in Cook, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Will and Sangamon counties and from Iowa, Texas and Florida.

A statement from the agency said "at least half" of the approved providers are minority-owned.

RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide

Marijuana use by adults will be legal starting Jan. 1. Operators of retail outlets must be trained on properly dispensing cannabis, checking buyers' identification, identifying signs of impairment because of marijuana use and other health and security concerns.

Those operating existing medical cannabis outlets must receive the training by Nov. 30 ahead of general legalization.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessspringfieldcook countylake countykane countydupage countywill countyiowafloridamarijuanasafetytraining tips
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Suspicious package' found in Logan Square mailbox: officials
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Remembering 9/11: Chicago area ceremonies mark somber anniversary
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
Show More
Boy, 15, shot in South Chicago
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
2 shot, including woman inside South Side home, in drive-by shooting captured on video
Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
French bulldogs pose for adorable maternity shoot
More TOP STORIES News