abc11 troubleshooter

If you bought Infants' Tylenol, you could be part of $6.3 million settlement

If you bought Infants' Tylenol in the last five years, you could have money coming your way.

Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay up to $6.3 million dollars to customers who bought Infants' Tylenol since 2014.

The settlement is in response to a class-action lawsuit where Johnson and Johnson was accused of deceptive packaging the medicine in which it was uniquely formulated for infants, when in reality it was the same concentration found in Children's Tylenol. Johnson and Johnson denies any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $6.3 million dollars to consumers to settle the lawsuit.

If you bought Infants' Tylenol and have proof of purchase, the settlement will provide $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz. bottle purchased. If you don't have proof of purchase, you can collect up to seven bottles for a maximum payment of $15.05. The purchase dates go from October 2014 through January 6, 2020.

You do have to file a claim. The deadline to file is April 13, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessabc11 troubleshootertroubleshooter
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Free File Program makes online tax filing easier
Holiday spending: How to pay off your debts
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, 6+ inches of snow to Chicago area
Coyote captured Thursday after 2 attacks, series of sightings
Boeing workers say 'clowns' designed plane before deadly crashes: Report
Getting out of debt after holiday season
'Jeopardy!': Will Game 4 determine who earns GOAT title?
Mom brutally attacked by teen girls outside CA high school
Marijuana-related emergency room visits up after legalization
Show More
Star Wars quilt honoring fan who died of cancer stolen
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Teenage NASA intern discovers new planet
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rainy Friday
Woman beaten, robbed in latest Near North Side attack
More TOP STORIES News