Chicago's small business owners counting on second stimulus relief check

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congress approving a second stimulus package is welcome news for small business owners across Chicago.William Jamison is busy filling last-minute Christmas orders at his custom printing shop, The Work Spot, located near 51st and Green in the Boxville marketplace in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.Business has been down in Boxville, which uses modified shipping containers in place of traditional brick mortar spaces.Jamison hopes some of that stimulus will help him stay in business."It will be great not only for our businesses but other businesses in the area," said Jamison.Rebecca Chauncey helps lead the the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Build Bronzeville"What is there that will make a difference for the businesses that we serve?" asked Chauncey.Chauncey said the help for micro businesses in this second stimulus package could have a deep impact on communities of color."When small businesses can stay open and keep growing they can hire more people, thus expand and keep our neighborhoods alive and thriving" said Chauncey."Due to everything slowing down, I just feel like any type of stimulus or anything that will help push and grow everything will definitely be helpful," said Jamison,.