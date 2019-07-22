Windy City LIVE

Make thousands by listing your home on Airbnb

CHICAGO -- Two million people stay in homes listed on Airbnb in 100,000 cities all over the world.

The Chicago area is a top choice and your potential earnings - should you choose to list your home - could net you thousands of dollars per month.

Airbnb's Molly Weedn talks about what you should consider before becoming a host and why hosting might be a great way for you to make some extra dough.

To learn more about hosting: Airbnb.com/host

This segment is produced with and sponsored by: Airbnb
