curfew

Mayor Lightfoot looks to make Chicago's liquor sales curfew permanent

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot looks to make Chicago liquor sales curfew permanent

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to make a 10 p.m. curfew on liquor sales in Chicago permanent.

The curfew first took effect at the start of the pandemic and was initially said to remain in effect for the duration of the state's stay-at-home order.

RELATED: Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol required to close by midnight each night to slow spread of COVID-19

The mayor said a curfew would prevent people from loitering around stores that sell alcohol and calls it a safety concern.

One liquor store owner told the Chicago Sun-Times that this would be unfair to small business owners who are struggling to get back on their feet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopliquorlori lightfootcurfew
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CURFEW
Puerto Rico lifts COVID testing for fully-vaccinated travelers
All Chicago area curfews lifted after week of protests
Chicago liquor sales curfew starts
Chicago liquor sales curfew starts Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$5K reward offered after girl, 1, killed in Near West Side hit-and-run
17 charged in Chicago drug trafficking investigation
San Jose shooter appeared to target some victims at rail yard: Sheriff
Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time
Studies: People who recovered from COVID could have long-lasting immunity
Pizza City, USA tours show you the best in Chicago
IL reports 891 COVID-19 case, 42 deaths
Show More
Man dies after car lands in Bolingbrook pond near I-55, I-355
Academy sets new date for 2022 Oscars
Man fatally shot in rideshare vehicle on South Side: CPD
Local ideas for summer BBQ
Chicago's airports, roads expected to be busy as Memorial Day Weekend travel picks up
More TOP STORIES News