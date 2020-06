Reopening Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters ready to reopen as IL enters Phase 4 Friday

EMBED >More News Videos As Illinois makes progress reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases, businesses are ready to move into Phase 4 Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Illinois makes progress reducing the number of new COVID-19 cases, businesses are ready to move into Phase 4 Friday.Health clubs, movie theaters, restaurants and attractions are getting ready to welcome back visitors with limits.The Brookfield Zoo will open to members on July 1 and to the general public on July 8. The Lincoln Park Zoo opens Friday to members and Monday for the general public. The Shedd Aquarium will open for members on July 1 and the general public will be allowed back on July 3.Tyler Gorski normally goes to the gym five times a week. In quarantine, however, the gym is his basement. He's anxious to get back to the real gym."At the gym there's more to do. There are more weights and better quality machines," said Gorski.When Gorski and everyone else get back to the gym starting as early as Friday, they are going to find some big changes. At Courts Plus in Elmhurst, members will need reservations."They can use their phones to check in so it's touchless," said director Brian McDermott.The reservations are good for a 45 minute to an hour workout. Because capacity is limited to 50 people, members will need to leave to make room for the next group. Some treadmills and other equipment will be shut off for social distancing. The locker rooms, and the swimming pool are off limits. Closed."It's gonna be a new experience. We've had to remove the social aspect." Because the state just announced the guidelines for phase four reopening Monday, many health clubs - including Courts Plus - will not be ready to reopen Friday."A lot of safety protocols we had to put in place including retraining of staff. There are a lot of steps to take to do it right and safely," said Elmhurst Park District President Jim Rogers.They are ready to reopen the doors at Life Time Athletic in Skokie. The fitness club has been closed since the state mandated shutdown.Since then, a rigorous cleaning protocol was put in place and will continue once the doors reopen officially on Saturday."We have an enhanced cleaning protocol that we've rolled out and trained all of our team members in, so that will begin with members coming in wearing a mask, every team member will have a mask on as well," said Matt Tilburg, senior general manager of Life Time Athletic. "We will do temperature checks on all of our team members when they enter the building and if they work longer than five hours, at the five hour mark they will also get a second temperature check. We sourced a chemical called procure, which is a hospital grade, EPA chemical that will fight the virus and has proven to disinfect against the virus."The Athletic Club has also adjusted their hours, to do a midday and overnight deep cleaning.Equipment is disinfected before each class, social distancing markers are on the floor and on equipment, and cleaning stations are set-up throughout the building as well.The popular pool will also reopen this weekend with appropriate spacing between lounge chairs.Customers are anxious to get in and work out."Roughly 80-85 percent came out favorable," Tilllburg said. "People are excited to come back."In Chicago, that means at 25% indoor capacity with a maximum of 50 people per space or floor and an outdoor limit of 100.Face coverings will be required, and other social distancing rules will be in place.Restaurants will also be able to welcome customers back inside starting Friday. 100 South in Elmhurst is looking forward to having guests in the dining room, even if it's only at 25 percent of capacity. It will add to their outdoor dining, which they say has been a success so far."The patio is helping a lot, but with the 25% it will help us during the bad weather times," said owner Richard Ranieri."In an enclosed environment, it's maybe more important to wear a face covering because they talk about viral load, in other words, the amount of breathing and aero solation, talking and so on, that happens within a confined space, so people are going to have to use their judgements, but I would encourage everyone to wear a face covering," Governor Pritzker said.There are several restrictions and rules in place during phase four both for the state and the city of Chicago.