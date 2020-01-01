Recreational marijuana now legal in Illinois, dispensaries experience software problems

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5804455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana for the first time in the state's history Wednesday morning.

Customers line up to buy recreational marijuana at the Sunnyside Lakeview dispensary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Year's Day marks the beginning of a new era in Illinois with recreational marijuana now legal, and some dispensaries are running into problems with the state's software to track sales.Illinois residents 21 and older can now buy up to 30 grams of marijuana plant material, edibles with up to 500 milligrams of THC and five grams of cannabis concentrate items. If you're visiting the state, you can buy half those amounts.You can't smoke pot wherever you want. You can consume weed in your private residence and local jurisdictions may allow on-site consumption at dispensaries. It is also illegal to cross into Indiana and Wisconsin with marijuana.Doors opened at dispensaries including the Mission Dispensary in South Shore at 6 a.m., where there was a massive line of people hoping to be among the first to buy recreational marijuana legally, with one couple camping out in a tent overnight.Problems entering sales into the state's Biotrack tracking system have caused some problems at the dispensaries. The problems are occurring as a result of switching between the recreational use and medical use."We are basically not able to register concentrates right now as adult use sales or one concentrate at a time," said Chris with Mission. "It does seem like flower sales are not impacted."Illinois Cannabis Czar Toi Hutchinson said she will be keeping a close eye on the situation. She said the state made sure cultivators boosted their capacity to prepare, but did acknowledge that a shortage is possible."This is just the beginning of what the legalization roll out is going to be and we anticipate we will work through the glitches in the system as they happen," Hutchinson said.Watching and monitoring the first day of legal marijuana is the best the state can do, she added.Applications for 75 new licenses that the state plans to award by May 1 are due January 2.