Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade amid college admissions scandal

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman among those implicated in a wide-ranging college admission scandal.

LOS ANGELES -- Sephora has ended its business relationship with Lori Loughlin's daughter following accusations that Loughlin and her husband paid bribes to gain their daughters' college admissions.

Loughlin's 19-year-old daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli launched a branded makeup palette with Sephora in December. Giannulli is a well-known influencer who boasts more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and has a sizable audience on her beauty- and lifestyle-focused YouTube channel.

"After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately," Sephora said in a statement to ABC News. The palette is no longer available for purchase on the retailer's website.



Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and actress Felicity Huffman are among the list of dozens charged in connection with the scheme. Federal prosecutors said parents paid admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer millions of dollars to bribe their children's way into college.

Some of the payouts went to coaches and administrators to falsely make their children look like star athletes, and Singer also hired ringers to take college entrance exams for students and paid off insiders at testing centers to correct students' answers, authorities said.

Singer, the founder of the Edge College & Career Network of Newport Beach, California, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
